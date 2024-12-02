Jamaat-i-Islami calls for tribal jirga to address Balochistan's law, order crisis

Quetta [Balochistan], December 2 : Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, the provincial emir of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) in Balochistan, has called for a tribal jirga on December 15, consisting of Baloch and Pakhtun elders, to address the worsening law and order situation in the province and to propose potential solutions.

During a press conference on Sunday, Maulana Hidayat, joined by Attaur Rehman, Provincial General Secretary Zahid Akhtar, and other party leaders, expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Balochistan Dawn reported.

He stated that the upcoming jirga would focus on key issues and propose practical solutions. Maulana Hidayat also mentioned that all-party conferences would be organised in the near future, and Jamaat-i-Islami would reach out to ulema, teachers, youth, and students to discuss Balochistan's problems.

According to the report additionally, he announced plans to hold public meetings across Balochistan, starting with an event in Noshki and another in Gwadar on December 22. "Our goal is to gather 100,000 people for a public meeting in Quetta," he said, emphasising that these efforts would lead to a province-wide movement.

Maulana Hidayat strongly criticized the federal government's decision to initiate military operations in Balochistan and move forward with the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh and Punjab. He cautioned that these actions would intensify resentment in the province.

He emphasized the importance of policies that create job opportunities for the youth, thereby decreasing the chances of their participation in armed rebellion. Addressing grievances against security forces, Maulana Hidayat condemned the killing of three individuals from Balochistan during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

The JI leader called on the authorities to tackle systemic issues like corruption, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and the marginalization of local communities. He pledged to persist in his constitutional and democratic efforts, refusing to be provoked into violence. He urged the people of Balochistan to unite and called on decision-makers to reassess their strategies. He also pledged to use funds transparently and support welfare programs, including initiatives like the free ambulance service from Gwadar to Karachi.

