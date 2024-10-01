Jamaica shows intent to join Global Biofuel Alliance: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed Jamaica's intention to join the Global Fuel Alliance. Holness announced that Jamaica will support India's candidature for a United Nations Security Council non-permanent member for 2028-2029.

While addressing a special briefing on Jamaica PM's visit to India, Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaideep Mazumdar, said, "Prime minister of Jamaica also announced Jamaica's intention to join the Global Bio Fuel Alliance which is spearheaded by India."

"They are already a member of the solar Alliance and also CDRI. He shared views on the reform of the United Nations, in particular the Security Council and said that it is necessary to ensure that its composition is reflected of the current balance of power and the emergence of new leaders like India. He confirmed that Jamaica will support India's candidature for UN Security Council non-permanent member for the term 2028-2029," he added.

Mazumdar said that Andrew Holness appreciated revolution brought by India in digital public infrastructure and announced its intention to benefit from flagship products like UPI and Aadhaar.

Mazumdar said, "He also expressed his deep appreciation at the Revolution brought about by digital public infrastructure in India in respect to the direct benefit transfers and said that Jamaica wanted to benefit from Flagship products like Aadhaar and UPI. On education, both sides agreed to cooperate. Jamaica was interested in sharing curriculum technology and education and the recruitment of teachers, especially in stem areas. Prime Minister Holness also expressed his deep appreciation for India's contribution to the scoreboards on Sabina Park and also the flood lighting that is being done there."

Jaideep Mazumdar stressed that coast guard capacity building was identified as an area of cooperation. He further said that Andrew Holness and PM Narendra Modi identified capacity building as an area of cooperation.

"Jamaican Prime Minister also appreciated capacity building programs that India has contributed to, especially in the field of defence where three officer cadets are currently undergoing training in India. Coast Guard capacity building was also identified as an area of cooperation," Mazumdar said.

Jamaica PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Speaking about the meeting between Holness and PM Modi, Mazumdar said, "Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived yesterday. This is his first visit to India and also the first-ever visit by a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India. The two Prime Ministers had a delegation-level meeting today and they had wide-ranging discussion on each issues of bilateral interest and regional and international issue. They identified digitalisation, health and medicine, sports cooperation, defence, education, trade, agriculture, infrastructure, culture, skill development and capacity building as pillars of strengthening bilateral cooperation."

He said that PM Modi hosted a banquet lunch for visiting PM Andrew Holness. The two leaders witnessed exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in various sectors, including cooperation in digital public infrastructure, culture, UPI and sports.

Mazumdar said, "Prime Minister hosted a banquet lunch for visiting Prime Minister. Both Prime Ministers witnessed exchange of MoUs in different fields. These include cooperation in digital public infrastructure, UPI, and in culture and in sports. Prime Minister Holness has also called on honourable President of India and honourable Vice President of India during the day and has a number of other ministerial meetings also scheduled. As a special gesture befetting our very close relations, a street in front of Jamaican High Commission was named as Jamaica Marg yesterday."

Jaideep Mazumdar said that Jamaica PM will travel to Sarnath and Varanasi and witness Ganga Aarti. He said, "From Delhi, the Prime Minister (Andrew Holness) will travel to Sarnath and also to Varanasi where he will witness the Ganga Aarti tomorrow. He will also subsequently the next day, visit the parliament complex."

