Jamaica's Foreign Minister congratulates PM Modi on election win, Jaishankar reacts

New Delhi [India], June 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Jamaica's counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith after the latter wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that she looks forward to continuing strengthening bilateral cooperation and working together on issues important to the Global South.

In a post on X, Kamina Johnson Smith stated, "Joining in the warm congratulations of PM @AndrewHolnessJM to Prime Minister Modi on his 3rd term victory! We look forward to continuing to strengthening our bilateral cooperation and working together on issues important to the Global South @DrSJaishankar @hcikingston."

In response to her post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Appreciate your warm words and congratulations, FM @kaminajsmith"

Earlier in the day, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness congratulated PM Modi as he prepares to begin his third term.

In a post on X, Holness stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India's head of government."

In response, PM Modi thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and said he looks forward to working together for the welfare of the people of the two countries.

"Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people," PM Modi stated on X.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor