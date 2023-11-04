James Blunt slams Adele for 'disappointing' fans, triggers unlikely feud

Los Angeles, Nov 4 Singer-songwriter James Blunt hit out at Adele for cancelling her past concerts with less than 24 hours' notice.

The ‘You're Beautiful’ singer, 49, surprisingly criticised Adele for postponing many gigs in the past few years, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Last year, she was in tears when she announced the last-minute cancellation of the start date of her Las Vegas residency. Fans were incredibly disappointed as they spent a lot of money on tickets, flights and hotels to see her.

One fan found out mid-flight that the highly-anticipated concert was cancelled. She spent thousands on non-refundable flights and hotel rooms when Adele broke the news. One fan fumed: "Her lack of notice is astounding. I'm angry and frustrated."

As per ‘Mirror.co.in’, in 2017, she cancelled two shows she was meant to perform at Wembley Stadium and told fans she damaged her vocal cords. And now, a disappointed James shared his thoughts on Adele's history of cancelling gigs last minute.

"I think she should have turned up," he told Matt Everitt during a talk at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster where James was promoting his new book. As reported by MailOnline, he continued: "People came across the world, paid good money, booked hotel rooms."

When Adele cancelled her Las Vegas gig, fans from all over the world shared their disappointment as they revealed how much money they spent to see the I Drink Wine singer perform live.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor