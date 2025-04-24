Jamia Hamdard hosts discussion on Nalanda's impact on modern knowledge

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Jamia Hamdard, a renowned deemed University, recently held a discussion highlighting the significant contributions of Nalanda Mahavihara in shaping the modern world. The event included the release of the book "Nalanda: How it Changed the World" by author and diplomat Abhay Kumar.

During the event, Prof Afsar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, praised Nalanda's profound impact on global knowledge, stating, "Without Aryabhata, we wouldn't have concepts like zero or algorithms, which are essential to our modern world." He expressed admiration for Abhay Kumar's work, calling it an important effort to revive Nalanda's legacy in public discourse.

Prof Alam also recalled a scene from the 1970s film 'Johny Mera Naam', which depicted the ruins of Nalanda University, further emphasising its historical significance.

Abhay Kumar, speaking at the event, shared his Earth Anthem, which he wrote in 2008, inspired by the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). He explained how Nalanda exemplified this philosophy by welcoming students and scholars from across the globe. He emphasised Nalanda's significant contributions to various fields such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine, alchemy, philosophy, poetry, and interdisciplinary learning. He noted that today's educational institutions can draw valuable lessons from ancient Nalanda Mahavihara's practices, such as promoting interdisciplinary studies, establishing libraries and hostel facilities, prioritising knowledge acquisition, attracting students and scholars from around the world, and offering full scholarships to deserving students. These practices highlight how Nalanda set a benchmark in holistic and inclusive education that remains relevant even today.

He mentioned that Nalanda University was recently revived, with its new campus inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Rajgir in 2024. He added that several institutions worldwide, named after Nalanda and established in the 20th and 21st centuries, reflect the enduring and growing legacy of Nalanda as a centre of knowledge.

The event, which coincided with Earth Day celebrations, was attended by faculty, students, and officials of Jamia Hamdard.

