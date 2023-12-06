Jamie Foxx gets emotional in 1st public appearance since medical scare

Los Angeles, Dec 6 Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has reflected on his medical emergency in April. Speaking at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honouring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles, Foxx, 55, opened up about his health scare during an emotional award acceptance speech.

“I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things,” Foxx said as he accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in ‘The Burial’, reports People magazine.

“It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too....," he added as he welled up with emotion.

Showing his appreciation for life, Foxx said: “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel,” he continued. “I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light!" he then joked. "It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C’mon, now’.”

As per People, in another lighter moment, Foxx assured the audience that he was also not a clone, despite previous rumours.

“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---,” he joked. "Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there's two phrases, one of two phrases we say," Foxx continued. "One is, 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus’.”

“My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened," he added about his family support before acknowledging celebrity friends in the audience such as Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia and Taraji P Henson and saying "you need somebody like that in your corner.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor