Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Emma Mackey tapped for James L. Brooks directorial ‘Ella McCkay’

Los Angeles, Nov 21 Fans of director James L. Brooks have a reason to rejoice as after almost 13 years since his last film, the Oscar-winning writer-director is set to start his next project as it nears production.

20th Century come on to Brooks’ next film ‘Ella McCkay’, and Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edibiri, Albert Brooks, Kumail Nanjiani and Spike Fearn are in negotiations to star in the movie, reports Deadline.

“As one of the most empathetic dramatists of our time, James Brooks has set the bar across film and television for decades,” said Steve Asbell, President, 20th Century Studios.

“From Broadcast News to The Simpsons, Jim is also a foundational element in the bedrock of 20th and we couldn’t be more proud to support him in his long awaited return to the director’s chair”.

The film will follow an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor.

As per Deadline, Brooks will also produce along with his producing partners Julie Ansell, and Richard Sakai, who will produce the film through their Gracie Films banner.

Seth Meier will be executive produce.

While Brooks hasn’t directed a film since the 2010 comedy ‘How Do You Know’ starring Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon, he still is very busy on the producing front most recently with the adaptation of the Judy Blume novel ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’.

Released by Lionsgate earlier this year, the film has garnered high praise and recently earned star Rachel McAdams a Gotham nomination.

