Janakpur: Protestors burn effigy of Pak Army chief as rage continues in Nepal over Pahalgam terror attack

Janakpur [Nepal], April 30 : Protestors on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Pakistan Army Chief for "harbouring terrorism" and targeting people on the "basis of their religion" in a terror attack of April 22 in Pahalgam of Jammu-Kashmir, killing 26 people, including a Nepali national, who was on vacation.

According to survivors, the terrorists, before shooting at the tourists, had asked them their religion and then fired from point-blank range, killing 26 and injuring nearly two dozen others.

Chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, the protestors set fire to the effigy of the Pak Army Chief Asim Munir in the roadways of Janakpur on Tuesday.

"Terrorism is rising, amidst which, Pakistan's Army Chief's anti-Hindu statement is evident that he had given the orders. This is the point where it is proven that Pakistan is involved in it, the Pakistan Government is responsible for it," Sanjay Chaudhary, who led Tuesday's protest in Janakpur, told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, dozens of people gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, demanding the closure of the mission for orchestrating a terror attack targeting Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. They also set fire to the photo of the Pakistani Army Chief and tore the flag of Pakistan, expressing frustration and anger.

The protestors chanted slogans of "Down with Pakistan", "Pakistan Embassy leave Nepal", "down with terror harbouring state", "Save Hindu minorities" amongst others. Police had barricaded the road leading to the newly relocated Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, blocking the protesters.

Rage is high in Nepal following a killing spree by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including 27-year-old Sudeep Neupane of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-14. Neupane was there with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law on vacation.

The attackers had singled out the men and asked about their religion before killing them. All tourists killed were Hindus, except for one, a Christian, while one local Muslim pony operator was also killed as he tried to save the tourists.

Following the April 22 attack, the Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The Pahalgam was one of the most ghastly terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

