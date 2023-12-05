Jane Fonda: If I were to take a lover, he'd have to be 20

Los Angeles, Dec 5 Actress Jane Fonda said that she isn't looking for love anymore but jokingly admitted if she did look for a potential partner, they'd have to be much younger because she doesn't like "old skin."

"I'm done, I'm over, I'm 86 years old, even in the dark I wouldn't want to be naked in front of anybody," Fonda, who turns 86 later this month, said on the "Absolutely Not" podcast.

"And here's another thing, I'm ashamed to say this, if I were to take a lover, he'd have to be 20. Because I don't like old skin. And consequently, I don't want to foist that on anybody else. I assume other people are like me, I just don't like old skin," reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, while she is happy to "ogle" younger men, the 'Grace and Frankie' star said that she has no plans to act on her urges because she "disapproves" when she sees older men dating very young women.

She said, "I disapprove of 86-year-old men with 20-year-old women, so I'm not going to repeat it. I can ogle them, and I can't pretend that I don't get turned on if I see a certain kind of a person, but no, no, no, I don't want to force that on anybody."

The actress said she only surrounds herself with friends that are much younger than her but insisted she never notices the age gap.

She said, "At 86, if I didn't have female friends, I don't know...I don't know. And they're all younger than me, I don't have friends my age. When I'm with my girlfriends, I don't think about that they're younger than me."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor