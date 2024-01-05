Janhvi Kapoor oozes elegance in saree, begins new year with spiritual bliss

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Friday dropped glimpses of herself in a traditional attire, visiting a temple which seems to be in South India, and said "now it feels like 2024."

Janhvi is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi was born in Tamil Nadu, and her elder daughter Janhvi is often seen sharing her admiration for southern India.

The diva, who has 23.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos, in which Janhvi is looking fresh and happy in the sun kissed pictures.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress is wearing a traditional South Indian saree, which is golden in colour, and is basking in the winter sun.

For the accessories, she opted for a diamond neckpiece and matching earrings. Janhvi sported a minimal makeup look, with blushed cheeks, and nude pink lips. The look was completed with a purple bindi. The last photo shows stairs of a temple.

The ‘Roohi’ actress captioned the post: “And now it feels like 2024 has begun.” Though, she did not mention the location in the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front she next has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Ulajh’.

Janhvi will also be seen in Telugu action drama ‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva. It stars NTR Jr, and Saif Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor