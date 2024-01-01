Janhvi & Khushi bring along sibling goals in new episode of 'Koffee With Karan'

Mumbai, Jan 1 Bollywood sibling pair Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are set to appear on the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

The two will be seen spilling beans on their careers, family and love life.

The makers of the show shared the promo of the upcoming episode on Monday and it promises a fun filled banter between the sisters.

In the Rat Race segment, Karan Johar asks, “Three people on your speed dial list?”

Janhvi quips, “Papa, Khushu and Shikhu”.

Karan asked, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?”

Responding to this, Khushi said: “You know that scene in ‘Om Shanti Om’, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’.”

In the rapid fire round, Karan asks, “If Khushi was to work with the following actors, what piece of advice would you give her about Ananya Panday?”

“Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guy,” says Janhvi.

‘Koffee with Karan’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor