Japan aims to foster innovation, growth in areas of semiconductors, AI with India

Tokyo [Japan], November 24 : Japan has underlined its commitment to deepen cooperation with India in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, during a bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the meeting began at 1:40 pm local time and lasted for about 35 minutes. At the outset, Prime Minister Modi offered his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister TAKAICHI on her assumption of office and expressed his pleasure at holding the face-to-face meeting.

In her response, Prime Minister TAKAICHI expressed her gratitude and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and offered her sincere prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

She also stated that she would like to work with Prime Minister Modi to make Japan-India relations more robust and prosperous. In response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation, the statement added.

Prime Minister TAKAICHI further stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade launched during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan, she is determined to achieve tangible results across a wide range of fields, including security and defence, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

She also mentioned that she aims to "leverage both countries' strengths to foster innovation and growth in the areas of critical and emerging technologies, such as semiconductors and AI, and to concretise cooperation in the area of economic security," as per the Japanese foreign ministry.

In response, Prime Minister Modi stated his intention to advance concrete cooperation in these areas.

The two leaders also concurred to cooperate in realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

MEA said that both leaders emphasised that India and Japan remain valued partners and trusted friends. Strong ties between the two countries are indispensable for regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability. The leaders agreed to stay in touch and meet again at the earliest opportunity.

During his official visit to Johannesburg from November 22-23, PM Modi attended several G20 sessions and held talks with multiple world leaders on the sidelines.

