Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet disappears from radar after takeoff
By ANI | Published: January 31, 2022 05:14 PM2022-01-31T17:14:17+5:302022-01-31T17:25:02+5:30
A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F15 fighter jet disappeared from the radar after taking off from the Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, NHK cited a Ministry of Defense official.
A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F15 fighter jet disappeared from the radar after taking off from the Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, NHK cited a Ministry of Defense official.
The Ministry of Defense said it is now proceeding to confirm the disappearance. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app