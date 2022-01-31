Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet disappears from radar after takeoff

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F15 fighter jet disappeared from the radar after taking off from the Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, NHK cited a Ministry of Defense official.

The Ministry of Defense said it is now proceeding to confirm the disappearance. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor