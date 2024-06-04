Japan: Cargo plane makes emergency landing over engine fire

Tokyo, June 4 A cargo plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning, seconds after its takeoff from Tokyo's Narita airport following a report of fire visible from one of its engines.

The incident involved Polar Air Cargo Flight 752 bound for Los Angeles, which had taken off from Narita International Airport shortly after 10 a.m. local time, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to local media reports, the aircraft reported that flames were seen coming from one of its engines, turned back and landed at Narita airport around 11:25 a.m. local time.

There had been no reports of injuries.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the engine fire and ensure the continued safety of all future flights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor