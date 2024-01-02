Japan earthquake: Death toll rises to 15; tsunami advisories lifted

Tokyo [Japan], January 2 : The death toll from the quake that shook Japan on Monday has risen to 15, according to NHK World.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rattled Japan on the evening of New Year's Day in central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, catching many people off guard.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The officials further warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days, as reported by NHK World.

Moreover, the quake also triggered a major tsunami warning in that prefecture.

However, now, Japan's Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan.

Reportedly, several cities in Ishikawa observed tsunamis. Wajima reported tsunami waves over 120 centimetres high and Kanazawa recorded 90 centimetres. Moreover, other prefectures also reported sightings.

Following the earthquake, a fire broke out in Wajima City, which destroyed over 100 stores and houses, NHK World reported, adding that one seven-story building was toppled completely.

The destroyed area is a well-known traditional marketplace and is popular among tourists.

According to Wajima city officials, at least eight people have been confirmed dead, including a man who was crushed under a collapsed building.

Meanwhile, the fire department noted that they have received over 50 reports of collapsed houses and are also responding to reports of people trapped under damaged buildings, NHK World reported.

Additionally, the quake has affected other prefectures as well. The authorities and hospitals highlighted that dozens of people have been injured in four other prefectures, including Niigata and Toyoma.

The Meteorological Agency stated that there have been over 100 jolts in the region since the initial quake.

The Hokuriku Electric Power Company said that it has shut down two generators at its Nanao Ota thermal power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to the officials, over 44,000 households in the prefecture are without power.

Moreover, Shinkansen bullet train services have also been affected by the quake, according to NHK World.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor