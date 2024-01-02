Japan Earthquake update: At Least 48 Dead, Destruction Still Unfolding

On the first day of 2024, Japan experienced a seismic event with a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, followed by a tsunami. Immediately, the agency issued a tsunami warning for western coastal regions, and the first waves struck the coast just over 10 minutes later. Tsunami waves, reaching up to 1.2 meters (4 feet), impacted several areas along Japan's western coast.

According to meteorological agency officials who spoke to AFP on Tuesday, at least 48 people have been killed by the massive quake that jolted Japan. Although the tsunami warnings were subsequently lifted, small changes to tidal levels are still possible, the official mentioned, a day after triggered tsunami waves over a meter high reached the coast.

Despite the lifting of the tsunami warnings, the full extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake is still unfolding. News footage has revealed sunken boats at a port, toppled buildings, local residents living without power amid freezing overnight temperatures, and numerous charred homes. The aftermath of the disaster is gradually becoming apparent.