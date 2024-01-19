Japan extends sympathy to those affected by Noto Earthquake, shares important points for consideration

Tokyo [Japan], January 19 : The Japanese government has extended its sympathies to those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake and has shared important points for their consideration.

The government has urged for secondary evacuation to protect people's lives and health.

It said that to be certain that disaster victims' living environment is well established during the time until their homes are recovered or they move into temporary housing or other accommodations, "we will assist disaster victims in moving out of evacuation centers and similar locations in the disaster-affected areas into secondary evacuation centres, which are temporary evacuation facilities, hotels, inns, or other such accommodations located outside of the disaster area."

The government has asked people to avoid staying in the same position for a long time.

It said that economy class syndrome can lead to life-threatening risks because of the unique environment people are in when disasters occur.

"Avoid maintaining the same position for extended periods (especially cramped positions such as while inside cars)."

Citizens have been asked to exercise their legs. "Briskly move your feet and your toes. Once per hour, raise and lower your heels (20 to 30 repetitions). Walk around (about 3 to 5 minutes). Drink enough water. Take deep breaths at times," the government said.

It further asked people to beware of hypothermia (low body temperature). "Lay some kind of covering on the ground, remove all wet clothing, and wrap yourself in a blanket. Dress as warmly as possible. Body heat escapes easily from the face, neck, and head, so wear a hat and scarf to keep your body heat in."

"It's possible to suffer from hypothermia (low body temperature) even if you don't have chills. If you see someone incoherent, or walking unsteadily, or whose chills have disappeared despite not getting warmed up, or who has started to become mentally foggy, urge the person to seek medical attention immediately."

People have been asked to take steps to counter infectious diseases during the disaster period.

"It is important to maintain good hygiene and sanitary conditions at evacuation centers. Because of the risk of infections spreading through droplet or airborne infection, wash your hands to protect yourself from infections and practice good coughing etiquette if you come down with something, to prevent spreading it to others."

"Cleaning up a damaged house can put you at risk of coming down with an infection, so take good care while doing that. Be on guard against noroviruses. Be careful around fine particles and dust."

The Japanese government said: "In areas around damaged buildings and other places with large amounts of dust and fine particles, those fine particles can impact your health, so wear a dust mask whenever possible. Be on guard against malevolent business practices and scams that take advantage of natural disasters."

"Beware of suspicious phone calls, social networking messages, and in-person visits that take advantage of the earthquake disaster," it said.

"Be especially on guard because after an earthquake or other large-scale disaster occurs, there is a tendency for problems to arise from opportunistic malevolent business practices and the like, beware of theft through intrusions into vacant property, be on guard against theft of your property through burglaries targeting unoccupied homes or businesses, take valuables with you when you evacuate or are away."

The government asked citizens to be vigilant about locking up, making sure to lock their doors and windows even if they will only be away for a short time.

"Beware of disinformation spread through social media or other means. During disasters, unfounded disinformation and misinformation may be posted on the Internet."

"Take steps to avoid being misled by such information by, for example, checking the information put out by public institutions," it said.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake recently struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan.

The quake killed over 200 while more than 100 are still missing, Kyodo News reported.

The earthquake caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture.

