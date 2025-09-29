Japan: Fire reported near Tokyo's Haneda airport

Tokyo [Japan], September 29 : A fire broke out on Monday at a demolition site near Tokyo's Haneda airport, Kyodo News reported. Citing the first responders and transport ministry, it said that the incident did not affect air traffic and there were no reports of injuries.

According to Kyodo News, an emergency call was made at 9:10 AM (local time), which reported black smoke and fire at a site in Ota Ward. The fire was extinguished some two hours later.

The site is located about 1.2 kilometers northwest of Haneda Airport's Terminal 3.

As per the Tokyo police and firefighters cited by Kyodo News, the fire occurred at a building that was used as a hangar, and resulted in the burning of about 900 square meters of the roof.

It was further reported that at least 20 people were believed to have been working on demolishing the building at the time. Referring to a witness account reported by the police, Kyodo News noted that the fire broke out when metal poles were being cut.

