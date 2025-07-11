Japan fully committed to India's journey to manufacture semiconductors: Envoy Ono Keiichi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11 : Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, visited the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and Tata Electronics facility with more than 60 Japanese business representatives and said Tokyo is fully committed to India's journey to manufacture semiconductors.

"I visited Dholera SIR(@DholeraOfficial) and @TataElectronics with more than 60 Japanese business representatives. Japan is fully committed to India's journey to manufacture semiconductor in India!" the envoy said in a post on X.

Ono Keiichi led a high-level delegation of leading Japanese companies on a visit to Dholera Special Investment Region, India's greenfield smart industrial city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

The visit marked a significant milestone in advancing industrial cooperation between India and Japan, built on shared values of innovation, sustainability and inclusive development.

The two-day engagement began on Wednesday with a conference session in Ahmedabad, followed by a site visit to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) on Thursday.

The session held on Wednesday featured opening remarks by Resident Executive Officer & Regional Head for Asia Pacific, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Kazuko Sakuma and Chief Representative, JETRO Ahmedabad Yu Yoshida.

Mona K. Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, also addressed the gathering

Delivering the keynote address, CEO & MD, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), Rajat Kumar Saini, underscored the deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan.

He noted that the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), inspired by Japan's Tokyo-Osaka corridor, continues to benefit from Japanese collaboration and investment, a Commerce and Industry release said.

The session showcased presentations on India's evolving industrial ecosystem and the emergence of Dholera as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

A special address by Ambassador Ono Keiichi concluded the session, in which he appreciated India's vision for semiconductors and smart cities, and reaffirmed Japan's continued support for India's economic transformation.

The Japanese delegation undertook an on-site tour of the city's planned infrastructure and facilities, accompanied by officials from Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd. (DICDL) and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

Ono Keiichi, accompanied by Japan's Minister of Economic and Development Affairs, Koyoko Hokugo, also paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday.

A Gujarat government release said that during his three-day visit to Gujarat, which included Dholera SIR and meetings with 150 top industrialists in Ahmedabad, the Ambassador highlighted Japan's intent to deepen ties with the state.

He also appreciated the State Government's support for over 350 Japanese companies operating in the state.

Bhupendra Patel stated that Gujarat is like a second home for Japan, offering a supportive environment with Japanese townships, restaurants, and industries.

