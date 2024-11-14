Japan govt eyes 30,000 yen cash handouts to stimulate economy

Tokyo, Nov 14 The Japanese government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen (about $192) to each low-income household exempt from resident tax as part of a planned economic package, local media reported.

The government also plans to add 20,000 yen (about $128) per child to the benefits to such households with children, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

The cash handouts are designed to support low-income households hit hard by rising costs of food and other daily necessities, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo News.

The stimulus package, to be compiled later this month, is also expected to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills in January next year, aiming to provide the support beyond the year-end deadline until March.

The amount of the support payments could be raised depending on discussions with the ruling parties, the report said.

--IANS

