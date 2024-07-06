Japan hopes Iran's new President will play 'constructive role' in stabilising situation in Middle East

Tokyo, July 6 The Japanese government on Saturday hoped that Iran, under its newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, will play a "constructive role" in easing tensions and stabilising the situation in the Middle East.

Pezeshkian emerged winner in the runoff of the presidential election held on Friday and was elected as the next President of the country.

"We hope that Iran, under President-elect Pezechkian, will play a constructive role in easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East," said the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"Based on our traditionally friendly relations with Iran, Japan will continue to make proactive diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilising the situation in the Middle East, and will also strengthen dialogue with the new Iranian government under President-elect Pezechkian," it added.

In April, Tokyo had "strongly condemned" the escalation in the region following Iran's attacks against Israel using drones and missiles citing that the peace and stability of the Middle East region remains of paramount importance to Japan.

