Japan, Israel, Jordan leaders call PM Modi to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba in a telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences over the horrific Pahalgam terror attack which took place on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the assessment of the attack with his Japanese counterpart.

The details of the conversation between the two leaders was shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X.

He wrote, "PM @shigeruishiba of Japan called PM @narendramodi and expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives in the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that terrorism cannot be justified. Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism. PM shared assessment of the cross border terror attack and India's resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror attack. Israel strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out on Indian soil and expressed solidarity with India.

King Abdullah II of Jordan also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his condolences and strongly condemned the attack. He emphasised that there can be "no justification" for terrorism.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

In response to the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures.

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' missions.

