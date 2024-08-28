Japan issues emergency warnings issued for Kagoshima as typhoon nears
Tokyo, Aug 28 Japan's weather agency on Wednesday issued emergency warnings for storms and high waves in Kagoshima prefecture, calling for top-level alerts among residents as powerful typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) told a press conference that the maximum alert was issued due to unprecedented storms and expected record-breaking rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported.
It also noted the possibility of issuing a heavy rain emergency warning for the prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki.
As of Wednesday noon, the 10th typhoon of the year was located 90 kilometres south-southwest of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima prefecture and slowly moving northward.
It had a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, packing winds at a maximum speed of 180 kph around its centre, and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 252 kph.
The JMA also called for extreme precautions against windstorms, landslides, flooding, and overflowing rivers.
