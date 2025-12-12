Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake of Magnitude 6.7 Hits Aomori Prefecture

Japan issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Aomori Prefecture on Friday morning, December 12. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture at approximately 11:44 am, depth of approximately 20 km.

Strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Japan’s northeast on December 12th, prompting a tsunami warning across coastal zones pic.twitter.com/tmRCeW0UIR — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 12, 2025

JMA said an earthquake was reported in 4 of 38 municipalities across Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, and Akita Prefectures. Reverse fault type earthquake with a pressure axis in the east-west direction.

The Meteorological Department has issued a tsunami warning, and the sea and coast are dangerous. People in the sea should get out immediately and move away from the coast. Strong aftershocks, potentially up to a magnitude 6 upper, are expected for about a week following the December 8th earthquake. This earthquake occurred in the same activity area as the earthquake on December 8, 2025. The agency has also warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre (3 feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.