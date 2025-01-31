Japan: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits Sanjusangendo Temple in Kyoto

Tokyo [Japan], January 31 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is on a four-day visit to Japan to seek investment for the state, visited the Sanjusangendo Temple in Kyoto on Friday.

On Thursday, he attended an interactive session in Osaka on the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and invited the industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Following the session, Yadav toldthat he had received a "good response" from the Japanese investors and had received offers as well.

"We have come here to invite investors, we are doing roadshows in different cities of Japan, along with Indian investors, and we are speaking to Japanese investors as well. I am glad that we are getting a good response from everywhere. I am glad that we are being heard regarding every sector and we are getting offers as well," Yadav said.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Day 3 of the Japan tour... Discussions held with investors in Kobe and Osaka will definitely open new doors of prosperity for Madhya Pradesh."

In addition, Director General of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Kobe, Hideki Sho said that Madhya Pradesh has a variety of potential for all kinds of industries.

"My impression is very positive, CM gave a very strong message to the Japanese potential investors. Now we understand that your state (Madhya Pradesh) has a variety of potential, all kinds of industries from mining, energy, and pharmaceutical. Many Japanese companies have received a very positive impression from CM's presentation," Sho said.

On the same day, CM Yadav interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited the Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in the city.

Highlighting the potential of Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said on the one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered while on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined.

"I have come to Kobe to meet people of Indian origin and I have invited them to the Global Investors Summit. It gives me immense satisfaction and pride to see the progress of Indians here...India has become the centre of attention in terms of global investment... Madhya Pradesh is the state where, on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered in mines, and on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined," CM Yadav said.

