Japan: Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pays tributes at Memorial Cenotaph

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 : Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), paid tributes at the Memorial Cenotaph during his ongoing official visit to Japan. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour and held discussions with Admiral Saito Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

The two naval chiefs discussed measures to strengthen cooperation and synergy between the two navies through enhanced operational engagements, interoperability, exchange of best practices, collaborative capacity building, and training exchange initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit is part of ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on maritime cooperation.

Discussions are expected to encompass a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, with particular emphasis on maritime security, technological collaboration, and identifying new avenues to strengthen naval synergy and interoperability. The CNS will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Japan are aimed at further deepening defence cooperation and friendship between the two nations, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in areas of shared strategic and maritime interest.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Japan friendship, anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier this year, in April, Admiral Tripathi visited Tanzania to strengthen strategic ties and enhance maritime cooperation between the two nations.

A key highlight of that visit was the inaugural edition of the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise, which stands for 'Unity' in Sanskrit. The exercise was held from April 13 to 18 and co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, was on an official visit to Tanzania from 12 - 16 Apr 25. The visit aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and strategic ties between India and Tanzania, underscoring India's commitment to enhancing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region."

The post added, "The maiden edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise Africa India Key Maritime Engagement #AIKEYME, co-hosted by the #IndianNavy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force #TPDF, was scheduled to be jointly inaugurated at Dar-es-Salaam on 13 Apr 25."

