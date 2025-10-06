Japan: Nayab Singh Saini invites investors to partner in investment summit "Happening Haryana" 2026

Tokyo [Japan], October 6 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini began his official visit to Japan on Monday. The visit focuses on strengthening economic ties, attracting Japanese investment, and promoting Haryana as a hub for industries ahead of the 'Happening Haryana 2026' summit.

CM Nayab Saini also extended an invitation to Japan to partner in the upcoming investment Summit "Happening Haryana " in April 2026.

The Chief Minister met Takuma Miyaji, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs. The discussion focused on enhancing investment opportunities in Haryana, strengthening people-to-people ties, and exploring partnerships between Haryana's districts and Japanese prefectures.

Later, Saini met Yuichiro Koga, Japan's State Minister for Economy, Trade & Industry. The meeting highlighted Haryana's role as a gateway for Japanese manufacturing in India and explored potential investments in next-generation mobility, green energy, advanced electronics, and precision manufacturing.

Alongside the official meetings, Haryana's cultural troupe performed at the India Pavilion in Expo 2025 Osaka. The performance showcased Haryana's rich folk traditions and highlighted India's cultural diversity to international visitors.

The Chief Minister's visit is aimed at strengthening economic partnerships, promoting Haryana as an investment hub, and generating momentum for Happening Haryana 2026 in April next year.

On arrival in Tokyo, Saini was welcomed by India's Charge d'Affaires Madhu Sudan. This marks the formal start of his visit and shows India's diplomatic support for the state-level outreach.

