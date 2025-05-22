"Japan needs to be with us in fight against terror": All-Party Delegation member Brittas

Tokyo [Japan], May 22 : CPI(M) leader and member of the all-party delegation, John Brittas, stated on Thursday that the delegation had an extensive discussion with the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, during which they were briefed on their itinerary.

Speaking with ANI, Brittas highlighted that their meeting aimed to send India's message across as a terror-opposing nation and how Japan needs to be with India.

"We had a comprehensive discussion with the Indian Ambassador, and we prepared the points as per the discussion that need to take place with stakeholders, the foreign minister, the Defence Minister, the members of parliament, and the media, so there are lots of meetings lined up," he said.

"We have a hectic schedule. We also discussed with the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. The delegation members also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. And a lot of people are waiting for the outcome of the discussion we are going to have, and we feel that we can send across the message of a country which is against terror and how Japan needs to be with us in a fight against terror," he said.

Brittas is a part of an MPs' delegation going to Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Singapore to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo.

JD(U) MP and the leader of the All-Party Delegation in Japan, Sanjay Jha, appealed to all world leaders to side with India against Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism.

Jha, while talking to ANI, said that the delegation is there to raise awareness of Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. One must differentiate between terrorists and the terrorist sponsor, which is the state that promotes them, funds it, gives them training. This is known, but we must make it clear that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India's stance is to wipe off the terror sponsors. Now people from all over the world should gather to eliminate this source from which terrorists are located," he said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, briefed the All-Party delegation, where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador Sibi George on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism."

