Japan: One dead, over 170 buildings damaged in massive fire in Oita

Oita [Japan], November 19 : A massive fire swept through a densely populated residential area in Oita city, situated in the southwestern region of Japan, overnight, leaving one person dead and damaging more than 170 buildings, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities, on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo News, the blaze broke out in the Saganoseki port district around 5:45 PM on Tuesday (local time) and continued for over 12 hours, with firefighters and emergency services battling the flames. At one point, up to 180 residents were evacuated from the affected area.

Police confirmed the death of one person at the scene and are working to identify whether it is a 76-year-old man reported missing, Kyodo News reported.

Japan's Self-Defence Forces were also deployed to assist in controlling the fire, which consumed around 48,900 square metres and spread to nearby forested land.

Oita Mayor Shinya Adachi said he does not anticipate further damage, while senior prefectural official Shogo Fujikawa stated that smoke levels are decreasing and the situation is moving toward containment, though caution remains necessary, as reported by Kyodo News.

The newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assured in a post on X that her government will extend maximum support in coordination with local authorities.

She also extended her condolences and assured full government support following a massive fire and stated that the government has established an information liaison office to collect updates on the situation.

"Yesterday, a fire broke out in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, resulting in one person whose safety is unknown, as well as damage including the burning of numerous buildings. The government has established an information liaison office to collect information, and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has dispatched personnel to the site," Takaichi stated.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has dispatched personnel to assist at the site and added that, following a disaster dispatch request from the governor, the Ministry of Defence and the Self-Defence Forces are conducting aerial firefighting operations and information gathering using Self-Defence Force helicopters.

"In addition, in response to a disaster dispatch request from the governor, the Ministry of Defence and the Self-Defence Forces are conducting information gathering and aerial firefighting operations using Self-Defence Force helicopters. We strongly hope for the safety of the person whose whereabouts are unknown, and extend our heartfelt condolences to all residents who are evacuating in the cold," the post read.

"We also express our gratitude for the hard work of the firefighters and local government officials responding to the situation, as well as the Self-Defence Forces and police. The government will work in collaboration with local authorities to provide the maximum possible support," it added.

According to Kyodo News, citing Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., the fire also caused power outages for up to 350 homes.

