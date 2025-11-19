Japan: One Missing as Massive Fire Engulfs 170 Buildings in Saganoseki, Oita (Watch Video)

One person was missing as a huge fire broke out in at least 170 residential buildings in Japan's Oita on Tuesday, November 18. The blaze destroyed a building situated in Saganoseki situated near the port. According to reports, a man in his 70s is missing in the incident.

Fire Engines and the rescue team continue to battle with the situation. The city has said more than a hundred people have evacuated their houses. The blaze erupted at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, which later spread to other buildings surrounding it due to strong winds and terrain.

Visuals From Site

For more than 12 hours, the fire has not been under control. At least 175 people from 115 households have been evacuated to a nearby community hall. Oita Prefecture has announced a relief team to investigate the cause of the fire in Saganoseki.