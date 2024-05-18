Japan Passes Bill Allowing Joint Child Custody for Divorced Parents

Japan's parliament recently passed a bill into law permitting divorced parents the choice of joint child custody, marking the first amendment to parental authority laws in 77 years. The upper house of parliament approved the bill on Friday, signaling a significant shift towards embracing a practice prevalent in numerous other nations.

The legislation grants divorced parents the opportunity to decide between joint or sole custody of their children, departing from the existing system where only one parent typically holds parental rights post-divorce.

If there is a dispute, a family court will intervene and decide on custody arrangements. In cases where domestic violence or abuse by either parent is suspected, sole custody will be granted to the other parent, according to the revision.

The updated law is set to come into effect within two years of its announcement and will be retroactively applied to people who have already undergone divorce proceedings.