Japan pledges $5 million to help immunise 13 million Afghan children against Polio

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 : Japan has provided USD 5 million through UNICEF to bolster polio eradication efforts and strengthen immunisation programs across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has partnered with UNICEF in a 12-month initiative aimed at reaching over 13 million children with lifesaving polio vaccines and routine immunisations.

UNICEF stated on Thursday, July 10, 2025, that the new grant reaffirms Japan's longstanding commitment to Afghanistan's health sector. It will help sustain progress toward the global goal of eradicating polio, especially in underserved, conflict-affected, and hard-to-reach areas.

Afghanistan is one of only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus transmission has not yet been halted. While under-five and maternal mortality rates have declined in recent years, access to basic health services remains limited, leaving millions of children vulnerable to deadly and preventable diseases.

A resurgence of polio in 2023 underscored the presence of major immunity gaps, particularly among children in previously unreachable locations and mobile or cross-border populations. Despite improvements in cold chain infrastructure and expanded vaccine coverage, urgent efforts are needed to bridge these gaps.

"This partnership with UNICEF demonstrates the Government and people of Japan's commitment to improving the health of Afghan children," said Takayoshi Kuromiya, Japan's Ambassador to Afghanistan.

"We hope this initiative will enhance the lives of families across the country," he added.

Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, welcomed the contribution, stating, "We are close to eradicating polio in Afghanistan. This contribution will help us reach the most vulnerable children with essential vaccines."

Japan has remained a core partner in Afghanistan's immunisation campaigns for over two decades, supporting the procurement of vaccinesincluding polio, BCG, hepatitis B, and measleswhile also providing technical assistance and expanding cold chain systems vital for maintaining vaccine quality.

The latest 2025 grant will help UNICEF address critical gaps in vaccine supply, workforce, and outreach, particularly in remote regions. It will also enable swift outbreak response and ensure consistent, high-quality immunisation coverage throughout the year.

UNICEF expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support and reiterated that this collaboration marks a significant step forward in moving Afghanistan closer to a polio-free future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor