Japan PM Ishiba sends offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Tokyo, Oct 17 Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of the country's past brutal militarism, on the occasion of its autumn festival.

Ishiba sent the ceremonial tree, called 'masakaki,' on the first day of the three-day ceremony at the war-linked shrine located in central Tokyo's Chiyoda district, reports Xinhua news agency

This is the first time that Ishiba has made such an offering since taking office on October 1. He is unlikely to visit the shrine during the festival, local media cited sources close to him.

The Yasukuni Shrine honours 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, including Hideki Tojo. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction for Japan and its neighbours.

For a long time, some Japanese politicians and members of parliament have insisted on visiting the shrine, which has been strongly opposed by many peace-loving people at home and abroad.

