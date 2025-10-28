Japan PM Takaichi tells Trump she has nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Tokyo [Japan], October 28 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told US President Donald Trump that she has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, Kyodo News reported citing the White House.

The revelation came during Trump's meeting with Takaichi in Tokyo, part of his ongoing diplomatic engagements in Asia. According to Kyodo News, the White House confirmed that the Japanese leader informed Trump about the nomination during their discussions.

At their meeting in Akasaka Palace, Takaichi praised Trump for his diplomatic efforts, particularly his role in promoting peace between Thailand and Cambodia and facilitating a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

"Mr. President succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia... also, the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement," said Takaichi.

Her remarks echoed Trump's frequent self-description as the "President of Peace," a title he uses to highlight his claims of having ended several global disputes, including those in Gaza, between India and Pakistan, and between Thailand and Cambodia.

Though he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize this year, Trump continues to enjoy international backing, with several nations including Israel, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Thailand openly supporting and formally nominating him for the honour.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had duing Trump's visit to Malaysia where he oversaw the signing of 'peace deal' between Thailand and Cambodia once again said that he will nominate the US Presiden for a Nobel prize.

"Recognising your unwavering dedication and resolute efforts to promote peace, not only between Cambodia and Thailand but also among other nations, and reflecting the gratitude of the Cambodian peoples, I have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize," Hun said in Kuala Lumpur.

In July, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema referred to the United States' role in mediating an agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to end a bloody conflict. He said Trump "is now bringing peace back to a region where that was never possible so I believe that he does deserve a Nobel Peace Prize. That is my opinion."

Meanwhile, among the documents signed by Trump and Takaichi include one on cooperation to secure and supply critical minerals, including rare earths, in an effort to enhance economic security, apparently with China in mind, Kyodo reported.

Takaichi, pledged to build a "new golden era" of the Japan-US alliance together with Trump, adding the bilateral relationship has now become "the greatest alliance in the world."

Trump told Takaichi that they will have "a fantastic relationship," saying, "I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect of Japan, and I will say that this will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before."

"I want to just let you know any time you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there," Trump added.

The American president began his Asia tour in Malaysia, where he attended the ASEAN Summit and helped broker the peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Following his engagements in Japan, Trump is set to travel to South Korea on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. While in Seoul, he is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

