Japan PM's wife Yoshiko Ishiba participates in International Yoga Day celebrations

Tokyo [Japan], June 21 : The Indian Embassy in Japan celebrated the International Day of Yoga, with the participation of more than 2000 yoga enthusiasts. Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's wife, Yoshiko Ishiba, inaugurated the event and performed yoga.

Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya's wife, Satoko Iwaya, also attended the event.

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, addressed the gathering of more than 2000 yoga enthusiasts. The Indian Embassy said that senior government officials, resident ambassadors, diplomats and friends of India in Japan attended the event.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Glimpses of the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 in Tokyo! Inaugurated by Madam Yoshiko Ishiba, Spouse of Hon'ble PM of Japan. Occasion was graced by Madam Satoko Iwaya, Spouse of the Hon'ble Foreign Minister. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge addressed the gathering of over two thousand yoga enthusiasts. Also, marked by presence of Reverend Myoken Hayama & Reverend Tomohiro Kimura of Tsukiji Hongwanji, Spouse of Ambassador Madam Joice Sibi, senior government officials, Resident Ambassadors and diplomats and friends of India in Japan."

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

