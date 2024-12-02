Japan records warmest autumn in 126 years

Tokyo, Dec 2 Average temperature across Japan from September to November this year has come in at the highest since records began in 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday.

The nationwide autumn average was 1.97 degrees Celsius above the normal baseline, breaking the previous record set last year by a significant margin of 0.58 degrees, the data showed.

The agency attributed the record-breaking warmth to the effects of global warming and a northward shift in the jet stream, which allowed warm southern air to dominate.

Notable temperature increases included Saga City at 22.2 degrees (3.2 degrees above average), Nagoya City at 21.5 degrees (2.9 degrees above average), and central Tokyo at 20.3 degrees (2.4 degrees above average).

While temperatures for the coming winter are expected to align with seasonal averages, heavy snow is anticipated in parts of the Sea of Japan coast, including earthquake-affected areas in the Noto Peninsula, Xinhua news agency reported.

