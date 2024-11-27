Japan sees surge in mycoplasma pneumonia cases

Tokyo, Nov 27 Japan is experiencing a surge in mycoplasma pneumonia cases, with an average of 2.84 patients per medical institution reported nationwide for the week ending November 17, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

This marks a significant rise from previous weeks and the highest figure since the current tracking system was introduced.

Mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial infection often seen in children, spreads through droplets or contact and presents symptoms like persistent cough, fever, fatigue, and headaches. While many cases resolve without severe complications, some can progress to serious pneumonia requiring hospitalization.

Fukui Prefecture reported the highest regional average at 8.83 cases per medical institution, followed by Aomori (5.0), Kyoto (4.71), and Hokkaido (4.59). Major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka also recorded elevated rates of 4.32 and 3.17, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Public health authorities are urging citizens to adopt preventive measures, such as wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene, and consulting doctors if symptoms persist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor