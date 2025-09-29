"Japan should learn from India on rapid advancement in field of Research & Innovation": Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita

Chandigarh [India], September 29 : Japanese Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Indo-Japan collaboration in science and technology, highlighting India's remarkable rise in the Global Innovation Index (GII), according to an official statement.

Kajita, a renowned physicist, attributed India's growth to the Modi government's strategic focus on research and development (R&D). He praised India's rapid advancement in the Global Innovation Index during the last 11 years, according to the statement.

During the recent Japan visit, PM Modi had called for a joint collaboration between Indian talent and Japanese technology to create a next-generation tech revolution. Takaaki, along with 20 renowned Japanese scientists, signed a resolution to extend support to PM Modi's vision for Indo-Japan joint partnership in the field of research and innovation.

Kajita emphasised the importance of deepening the Indo-Japanese partnership in science and technology. The partnership in science and technology is expected to leverage mutual strengths, driving innovation and future advancements.

"Japan should learn from India on the rapid advancement in the field of Research & Innovation", said Takaaki Kajita, a Japanese physicist who won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for his distinguished work in discovering the oscillations of neutrinos.

Takaaki was participating in the international conference on 'India-Japan Next Generation Science and Technology Partnership: Academic and Research' hosted by India's premier educational institution, Chandigarh University, and Japan's top-ranked university, the University of Tokyo, in Japan's capital city.

While speaking during the conference, Takaaki said, "India's rapid advancement in the Global Innovation Index from 91 rank in 2014 to 38 in 2024 has surprised the world. Japan should learn from India how the government should focus on the field of R&D."

India has climbed to 38th position in the GII, up from 91st in 2014, showcasing its growing global stature.

Earlier, on September 9, speaking withon the sidelines of the ISA Steel conclave in New Delhi, Kazuo Mike Fujisawa, Representative of the Japan Iron & Steel Federation, toldthat many Japanese steel companies are showing interest in India.

"India has high steel production growth, and its population is growing, so it has high steel consumption per capita," he said.

India and Japan have been long-time trade partners in the steel industry.

