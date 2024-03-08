Japan showcases traditional meal preparation globally

Kyoto [Japan], March 8 : The Japanese government is keen to spread traditional culture worldwide in tandem with Japanese cuisine.

To promote its culinary customs and culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) held several events in Kyoto to promote their country to international chefs.

Alongside the globalisation of Japanese cuisine come the important topics of inheritance and penetration of traditional Japanese meal preparations.

Shokado lunch box is a popular meal that includes five elements of Japanese food cooking.

Culling, boiling, baking, steaming, and frying are the skills that comprise the preparation process.

The participants included two chefs, who had won European and Asian competitions.

Yoshihiro Murata gave them a positive evaluation of their work.

CEO of Kikunoi, Yoshihiro Murata, said, " The arrangement of the dishes is amazing. It is very delicious. This ball of ground meat is not cooked enough. Also, taro is not good either. I expect you will make more. Thank you for your hard work."

A chef from Singapore said, " I learned "UMAMI" from Kikunoi restaurant, and am also studying more again."

A chef from Spain said, "I loved the Japanese food culture. The more I get to know about the products and the use of them,"

Three foreign chefs, who studied for six months in Japanese representative restaurants, participated in a certification exam based on the Guidelines for cooking skills established by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

In this exam, treatment skills and sanitary keeping are important.

Additionally, the treatment of fish porgy and the arrangement of dishes are highly evaluated.

The director of Taiwa Gakuen, Masahiro Nakata, said, "All of you passed the exam. But there were some mistakes on the plate. I think you had enough time to prepare, please never make mistakes."

CEO of Kikunoi, Yoshihiro Murata said " Learned people will teach the next generation. Mutual exchange of chefs raises the level of cooking globally. I think that the global level of Japanese cuisine will be raised by frequent exchanges between chefs from various countries".

Japanese cuisine experts will continue to uphold tradition and culture as long as Japanese cuisine spreads throughout the world.

