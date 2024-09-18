Japan slams North Korea for launching multiple ballistic missiles near its territory

Tokyo, Sep 18 Japan on Wednesday accused North Korea of launching multiple ballistic missiles that are presumed to have fallen near the east coast of inland North Korea, and did not enter Japan's territory or Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The missiles were launched from inland North Korea at approximately 6:53 am and 7:23 am on Wednesday, the Japanese Defence Ministry revealed.

"Japan, the United States, and ROK are currently working closely together to analyse the details. The ballistic missiles are presumed to have fallen near the east coast of inland North Korea, and have not been confirmed to have entered Japan's territory or exclusive economic zone (EEZ). At this time, there have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships sailing in the vicinity," the ministry said in a statement.

It mentioned that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was immediately informed of this incident and had instructed few immediate measures. This included making every effort to gather and analyse information, and provide the public with prompt and accurate information; thoroughly check the safety of aircraft, ships, etc.; and, be fully prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances.

"The government has collected information from relevant ministries and agencies at the 'Prime Minister's Office Response Room for the North Korea Situation' located in the Prime Minister's Office Crisis Management Centre, and convened an emergency response team to discuss how to respond," the ministry stated.

The Japanese government reiterated that North Korea's series of actions, including the repeated launches of ballistic missiles to date, threaten the peace and security of the country, the region, and the international community.

"Furthermore, such ballistic missile launches violate relevant Security Council resolutions and are a serious issue concerning the safety of the Japanese people. Japan has lodged strong protests and strongly condemned North Korea," the ministry added.

Tokyo said that, in order to protect the lives and property of Japanese people, it will continue to work closely with the United States, South Korea, and other countries, making every effort to collect and analyse information and to maintain vigilance.

"If we receive any additional information that should be made public, we will do so promptly," the government made it clear.

