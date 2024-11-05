Japan, South Korea, US condemn North Korea's latest missile launches amid rising tensions

Tokyo, Nov 5 Japan, South Korea, and the United States on Tuesday jointly condemned North Korea's launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, citing serious threats to regional and global security.

In a high-level Japan-US-South Korea phone conference, Japanese Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director-General Okochi Akihiro, South Korea's Korean Peninsula Policy Director Lee Jun-il and the US Director for Korea and Mongolia Affairs Seth Bailey strongly criticised the North Korean actions.

According to a statement released by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials reaffirmed that these launches are a "direct violation" of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. They "strongly condemned" the act, calling it "a threat to regional peace and security" and reaffirmed close coordination among the three countries.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the missile launches from North Korea's Sariwon area in North Hwanghae Province around 7:30 am Tuesday. The missiles travelled approximately 400 kilometres before plunging into the sea. The JCS indicated that the launches likely involved the North's KN-25 600-millimetre multiple rocket launchers, capable of targetting any location in South Korea.

This show of force carried out just hours before the US presidential election, comes amid speculation that North Korea is asserting its nuclear capabilities to gain international attention.

South Korean officials have previously cautioned that North Korea might escalate its weapons tests around the US election as part of a calculated strategy.

The latest incident follows North Korea's test launch of its Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) five days ago. Capable of reaching the US mainland, this "ultimate version" of North Korea's ICBM series, as claimed by Pyongyang, aims to reinforce the North's nuclear arsenal and assert its "irreversible hegemonic position" in global security.

In response to the Hwasong-19 test, the US, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint air drills over the East Sea on Sunday, involving a US B-1B bomber. Shortly before Tuesday's launch, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned the drills, describing them as "hostile and dangerous aggression."

An official from the JCS noted that the unusual launch site signals North Korea's intention to demonstrate its ability to launch surprise attacks on South Korea.

The official warned that North Korea might follow up with further provocative actions, including hypersonic missile launches, spy satellite deployment, or even a nuclear test with the Hwasan-31 tactical warhead, which Pyongyang revealed last year as part of its miniaturisation efforts.

With North Korea reportedly increasing its nuclear materials production, South Korea remains on high alert, indicating that Pyongyang is prepared for additional nuclear tests.

The JCS stressed that it will not "stand idle" in the face of further provocations, warning North Korea that it will bear full responsibility for any escalated consequences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor