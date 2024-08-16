Japan: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Ampil approaches coast near Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], August 16 : Residents in parts of Japan are being ordered to evacuate with some homes losing power on Friday as Typhoon Ampil approaches the coast near Tokyo, CNN reported.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, bringing winds of up to 212 kilometers per hour (131 mph) as it moves north at 18 kph (11 mph)

Typhoon Ampil has rapidly gained strength over the past two days, partly because it moved over very warm water - meaning more moisture in the air to fuel the typhoon, as per CNN.

The storm is expected to continue intensifying in the next 12 hours, potentially reaching its peak as it passes near Japan.

In preparation for the typhoon's arrival, authorities in the coastal city of Isumi have issued evacuation notices to nearly 17,000 households, particularly urging vulnerable residents such as the elderly and those with disabilities to seek safety, CNN reported citing public broadcaster NHK.

The storm is forecasted to hit the area by late Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Further, a similar notice was issued in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, with authorities warning that all residents should be prepared to evacuate.

By Friday morning, as rain and wind picked up in coastal areas, more than a thousand households lost power, according to electricity company TEPCO.

Following this danger, railways and airlines are also cancelling services on Fridays, during the peak summer travel season.

Two major airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, cancelled about 500 flights in total serving the capital's Haneda and Narita airports, NHK reported.

Japan's rail network is facing disruptions due to Typhoon Ampil, with six bullet train lines suspending services or warning of significant delays which includes the Tokaido line, a major route connecting Tokyo and Osaka.

Meanwhile, meteorology officials are warning of severe weather conditions in northern and eastern Japan, including strong winds, rough seas, heavy rain, and potential flooding and landslides, CNN reported citing NHK.

Authorities are urging the public to take necessary precautions and stay prepared for the storm's impact.

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, the storm's centre is expected to remain slightly offshore as it turns toward the northeast and moves away from Japan.

If it stays offshore and only brushes the coast, it might only have a light impact on Japan, bringing rain and wind to some areas including Tokyo.

However, it could have a much stronger effect if the direction changes to bring the center closer to the coast, or even makes landfall.

The storm is expected to weaken by Saturday morning local time and die down as it moves into cooler waters over the weekend.

