Japan to experience record heat, extreme temperatures on Sunday

Tokyo, July 20 Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday, with over 200 locations across Japan forecasted to experience extreme temperatures.

Scorching temperatures were recorded from Kanto to Okinawa on Saturday, which also marked the beginning of summer vacation for children across the country.

The highest temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celsius, with more than 130 locations experiencing severe heat for the first time in 12 days, weather agency data showed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Shizuoka city was the hottest place in the country, recording 38.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Fuchu city in the Tokyo area at 38 degrees Celsius. The temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celsius in Tokyo, marking the first day of severe heat in nearly two weeks.

The heat is expected to intensify further on Sunday, with predictions indicating that over 200 locations will experience extreme temperatures, double the number from Saturday.

Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an advisory for the "once in a decade" heat, noting that it is crucial for the public to take precautions to prevent heatstroke and stay hydrated.

The dangerous heatwave is expected to continue into August and possibly September, posing risks not only to health but also to agriculture and food safety, according to Japan Weather Association.

--IANS

