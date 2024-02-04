Japan-US joint military drill includes China as imaginary enemy for first time: Japanese media

Tokyo [Japan], February 4 (ANI/CNA): For the first time, the Japan-US joint military exercise listed China as the imaginary enemy, Japanese media said.

Japanese media pointed out that government sources revealed today that the joint command post-computer simulation exercise launched by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US military on February 1 listed China as an imaginary enemy for the first time.

At this time, people from all walks of life are increasingly worried that Beijing may invade Taiwan in the future.

The Japan Times, a Japanese English newspaper, reported that the computer simulation exercise, which is expected to last until February 8, imagines an emergency in Taiwan.

Japan's Defence Ministry is believed to have classified this scenario as a specific secret under domestic regulations.

The move reflected a heightened sense of urgency and comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are rising and concerns are growing that China could take action against Taiwan within years.

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said in February last year that Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed the People's Liberation Army to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

The United States and Japan have a number of joint action plans that envision emergencies, and the draft plan for Taiwan was completed at the end of last year.

The current joint exercise between the United States and Japan is code-named "Keen Edge," and the results of the exercise will be reflected in the final plan prepared before the end of this year.

The military is expected to conduct a real-life demonstration of the "Keen Sword" exercise around 2025 to verify the effectiveness of the plan.

The United States and Japan used to use maps that were slightly different from the actual country topography to prevent backlash if the plan was leaked, but the current exercise uses the same version.

Keihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (equivalent to chief of staff), said at a press conference on January 25 that this exercise "does not envisage a specific country or region." (ANI/CNA)

