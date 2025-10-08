Japan warns Israel against hindering two-state solution

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 : Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has warned Israel that any action to destroy the foundation of a two-state solution will lead Tokyo to consider sanctions against Israel or the recognition of Palestinian statehood, Al Jazeera reported.

Marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Iwaya said it's essential to stop Israel's one-sided actions, achieve a sustainable ceasefire, an immediate release of all captives, and support humanitarian relief to Gaza.

All parties should act in accordance with a plan proposed by President Trump, he said, as per Al Jazeera.

"In case of a development that completely destroys the foundation of the two-state solution, Japan will consider all options, including sanctions against Israel or a recognition of a Palestinian state," Iwaya said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has marked the two-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel with a pledge that the United States remains "unwavering" in support for Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, Rubio also lamented a "troubling rise" in anti-Semitism around the world, and said there would be "no compromise" in combating it. "The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Israel's right to exist, to defend itself, and to ensure the safety of its people," Rubio said.

He added, "As the United States marks this tragic anniversary and honours the victims, we renew our resolve to prevent such evil from ever taking place again."

I was honored to join @HowardLutnick and my fellow Cabinet officials at a vigil for Israeli hostage families and survivors. To this day, 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including the remains of American citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra. We pray for their return and a… pic.twitter.com/hTZc312Q0N — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 7, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are on their way to Sharm el-Sheikh where they will join negotiations on Trump's Gaza proposal on Wednesday morning, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources.

Witkoff and Kushner will remain in Egypt until a deal is reached "to release the hostages and end the war", it cited two unnamed sources familiar with the process as saying.

Israeli Prime Minister BenjaminNetanyahu's top adviser, Ron Dermer, is set to join the talks. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will also arrive in Egypt for the mediated negotiations on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor