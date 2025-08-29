Japanese artists prepare cultural performances ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 : Japanese artists are preparing cultural performances in Tokyo as they await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

PM Modi is set to visit Japan to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

A Japanese artist said, "I will welcome Prime Minister Modi in Hindi with my students...'Padharo Mhare Des'...I have been learning Hindi since 2020."

Another Japanese artist said, "I am a Kutiyattam artist, which is the traditional Sanskrit theatre form from Kerala. I have been practising Kutiyattam for more than 30 years...We are here to welcome PM Modi"

PM Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Japan, where he will meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, for the annual summit.

During the summit, the two leaders will focus on further bolstering ties between the two countries.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan from August 29 to 30, and will then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Both Prime Ministers will conduct an in-depth review of their ties, take stock of progress over the last few years across multiple domains, and exchange views on regional and global issues of importance.

The summit will also provide an opportunity to launch several new initiatives to build greater resilience in the relationship and respond to emerging opportunities and challenges. The program includes a visit outside Tokyo, which is highlighted as a notable part of the itinerary for the two leaders.

PM Modi's visit further includes interactions with several other political leaders from Japan, as well as with Friends of India in Japan. He will also participate in a business leaders' forum with captains of the Japanese and Indian industry, aimed at deepening trade, investment, and technology ties between the two countries.

This visit marks PM Modi's first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years and his first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.

