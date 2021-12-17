Japanese company NYK contributing to cleaner environment

Global transportation business company NYK group has come up with "Sail Green project".

It is defined by the midterm management plan of the company and has been declared an Environmental, Social and Governance model project. The car carrying business aims to operate less environment burden transportation.

Under it, Shipbuilding work is carried out to reduce CO2 of LNG gas fuel material carriers."As the name suggests, 'Sail Green project' is completely environmental and we are trying to proceed with steering decision. The main point is clear. The ship on the ocean emits most and the annual emissions of ships in the ocean route are extremely large, so how to be lower them will be the main focus. Separately, we will also reduce the carbon dioxide emissions at every port where automobiles are carried to the terminal or other base. We will contribute towards solving environmental problems by visualizing how each car is reducing carbon dioxide emissions while being transported from the factory to the actual customers. For example, if one car is transported along the same route, Carbon dioxide emissions will get reduced from 100 per cent to 60 or 50 per cent," said Takaya Soga, Senior Managing Executive Officer, NYK group.

"We would like to make more contributions to the world with the consent of our customers. NYK Group is now working on ESG management measures from various angles, positioning itself as the backbone of management. In particular, as we are a shipping company, we have to deliver goods. Fossil fuels themselves are sometimes one of our cargoes, but in the future, the main flow of cargo will not be coal or crude oil but on the contrary carbon dioxide, hydrogen and liquid hydrogen will be transported. So shipping companies like us will study and realize how to safely transport these new materials and new resources," he added.

In a dynamic changing era of energy resources, the NYK group is concentrating on contributing to social change.

( With inputs from ANI )

