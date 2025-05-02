Japanese delegation meets LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], May 2 : A Japanese delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives (Upper House) of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament on Friday.

Fukushiro strongly condemned Pahalgam terrorist attack, and affirmed Japan's solidarity with India in its fight with terrorism.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Had a warm and productive dialogue with the Japanese Parliamentary Delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, H.E. Mr. Nukaga Fukushiro today at Parliament House complex. H. E. Fukushiro strongly condemned Pahalgam terrorist attack, expressed solidarity and reaffirmed Japan's support in India's fight against terrorism. Stressed that in the current global scenario, friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability."

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1918231975753928826

Birla and the Japanese delegation also met during the Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament in August last year.

Both the countries have a similar bicameral parliamentary system. Promoting democratic values, rule of law and pluralism has been the priority of both the countries.

Japan has condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on April 30, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and members of the Indian community paid homage to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While paying homage to the victims, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, said that they have gathered to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the attack. He asserted that terrorism will not go unpunished and that the perpetrators behind the attack will be brought to justice.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

