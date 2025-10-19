Japanese Envoy to India celebrates Diwali in premises

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi on Sunday extended Diwali wishes for India and said that the Embassy of Japan hosted a special celebratory Diwali lunch party

Ono also shared visuals of the celebration.

In a post on X, Ono said, "The Embassy of Japan in India held a wonderful Diwali lunch party to celebrate the Festival of Lights. We extend warm wishes to everyone for a joyful and prosperous Diwali. May the light of Diwali bring hope, and positivity to all."

The Embassy of Japan in India held a wonderful #Diwali lunch party to celebrate the Festival of Lights. We extend warm wishes to everyone for a joyful and prosperous Diwali. May the light of Diwali bring hope, and positivity to all. दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 🪔✨#Diwali2025 pic.twitter.com/zv9HiVv49S — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) October 18, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the entire city will celebrate the festival of Diwali together and hoped that this festival would bring a smile to the faces of the people of Delhi.

Speaking to reporters during the celebrations of Deepotsav at Kartavya Path, the Delhi CM said, "Diwali is not just a festival but a symbol of devotion for us. Lord Ram returning to his home and the triumph of good over evil continues to inspire us. The entire city of Delhi will celebrate the festival of Diwali together. Lakhs of diyas are lit at the Kartavya Path...We hope that the festival of Diwali will bring a smile on the faces of the people of Delhi."

The Delhi government organised a "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path for the common public on Saturday on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The event featured the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas, accompanied by Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances.

The Kartavya Path was illuminated with diyas and a drone show on the occasion.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor