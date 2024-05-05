Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko arrives in Nepal for official visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 : Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for a one-day official visit to the Himalayan nation.

Kamikawa Yoko's visit to Nepal comes as the last destination of her visit to various Asian countries. She flew from Sri Lanka's Colombo to Kathmandu on a special flight.

She arrived in Nepal at the invitation of her Nepali counterpart, Narayan Kaji Shrestha. On arrival at Kathmandu, Yoko was welcomed by Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal along with other Nepali dignitaries at the airport.

Later in the afternoon, Kamikawa Yoko will be visiting Basantapur Durbar Square and engaging in meetings in the following hours.

As per the itinerary, the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister will have a meeting with the Nepali Counterpart at 3 pm (local time). She will call on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at 4 pm (local time) and Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel at 5 pm (local time).

The Japanese Foreign Minister will then take part in the dinner and later depart for Tokyo in the evening.

Kamikawa Yoko is the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit the Himalayan Nation since the two nations established diplomatic relations in September 1956.

